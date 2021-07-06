monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNDY. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.75.

MNDY stock opened at $229.23 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

