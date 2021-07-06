ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

ABM stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04. ABM Industries has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

