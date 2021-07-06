The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€4.70” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €4.70 ($5.53) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.35 ($3.94).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

