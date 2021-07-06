UBS Group Downgrades Atotech (NYSE:ATC) to Neutral

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CL King began coverage on Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Atotech stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of -5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. Atotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

