Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $118.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $101.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

