Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). Twilio reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million.

Several analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.77.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $388.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a one year low of $214.32 and a one year high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.16.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

