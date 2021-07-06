Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 271,994 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

