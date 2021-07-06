Analysts Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Target Price at GBX 2,915

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,915 ($38.08).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Schroders alerts:

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,516 ($45.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,560.65. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26).

In related news, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total value of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.