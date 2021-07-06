JustBet (WINR) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. JustBet has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $931.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JustBet has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00135128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00167005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,064.66 or 1.00590813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.48 or 0.00943390 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

