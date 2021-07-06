Sentivate (SNTVT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $222,736.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $33.58 million and $222,736.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00056741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00989034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.17 or 0.08826839 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,576,025,428 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

