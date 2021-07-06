Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of OMI opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

