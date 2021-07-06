ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt raised ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

