LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

