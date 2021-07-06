Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $135.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

HRI opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.83. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Herc has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $118.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Herc by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

