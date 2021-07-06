Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Lowers Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

