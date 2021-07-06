Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

