Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 57,251 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,251 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

