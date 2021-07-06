Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 7,449 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

