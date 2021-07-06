Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,703,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Washington Federal worth $175,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $840,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 61.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $684,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 30.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 258,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 72.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.