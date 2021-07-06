Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,436,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 246,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

