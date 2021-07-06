Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,573,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of AstraZeneca worth $177,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

AZN stock opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

