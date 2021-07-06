Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kellogg by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.08.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

