Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $893,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $349.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.39.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

