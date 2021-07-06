Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.