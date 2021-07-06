AGF Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 241.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Boston Partners bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $139,780,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $118,977,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $28,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $22,992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

