Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 10,522 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

