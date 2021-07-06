Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.36 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 94,308 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.