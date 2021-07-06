OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $251,000 in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,853,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

