OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000.

Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

