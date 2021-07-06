Traders Buy Large Volume of Astra Space Call Options (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 43,651 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,509 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Astra Space has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.