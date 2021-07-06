iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Up 18.0% in June

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,761,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.60.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,371,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.