Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of APY stock opened at C$2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The firm has a market cap of C$542.24 million and a P/E ratio of -14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.64. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.90.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

