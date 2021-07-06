Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of APY stock opened at C$2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The firm has a market cap of C$542.24 million and a P/E ratio of -14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.64. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.90.
About Anglo Pacific Group
Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.