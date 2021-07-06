Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) announced a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Draper Esprit VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:DEVC opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. Draper Esprit VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The firm has a market cap of £71.06 million and a PE ratio of -62.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.99.
Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile
