Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) announced a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Draper Esprit VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DEVC opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. Draper Esprit VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The firm has a market cap of £71.06 million and a PE ratio of -62.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.99.

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.