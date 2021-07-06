AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

