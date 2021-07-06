AGF Investments Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 25.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 35.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $196.70 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.