Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $248.04 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $248.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

