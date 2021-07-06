Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $774,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,224 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 728,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 13,629.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.40. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

