Morningstar, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar has raised its dividend payment by 64.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Morningstar alerts:

NASDAQ MORN opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $146.27 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.36.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $735,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,133.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,875 shares of company stock worth $51,371,896. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.