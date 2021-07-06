Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 365%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

NYSE ALSN opened at $39.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,004 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after acquiring an additional 439,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,235,000 after acquiring an additional 210,672 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after acquiring an additional 286,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

