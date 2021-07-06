Analysts Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT at $195.38

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.38.

Several brokerages have commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get The Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $173.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.09. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Middleby will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Middleby in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.