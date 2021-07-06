Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,084,261 shares of company stock valued at $635,242,017 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.