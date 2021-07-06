KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and approximately $2,537.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

