Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 58.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 188,037 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

NYSE:RHI opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

