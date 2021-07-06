Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 192.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $234.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $245.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,507.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,654 shares of company stock worth $72,593,846. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.