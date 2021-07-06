Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 192.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRNA opened at $234.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $245.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,507.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,654 shares of company stock worth $72,593,846. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
