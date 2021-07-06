AGF Investments Inc. Buys 4,283 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

