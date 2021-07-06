Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 410 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 215,092 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $122.89 and a 52-week high of $170.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.15.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.