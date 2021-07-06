AGF Investments Inc. Has $867,000 Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

