Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 8,150.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after buying an additional 519,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Comerica by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 59,392 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Comerica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 104,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $1,761,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMA opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

