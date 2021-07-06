Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,883 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

