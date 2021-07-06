Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

